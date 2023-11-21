Court remands 22-year-old welder over alleged armed robbery, murder

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded a 22-year-old welder, Isaiah Shedrack, in custody at the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre, Makurdi.

Shedrack is standing trial for alleged robbery and murder of one Ochoyoda Umoru, a commercial motorcycle rider.

The Chief Magistrate, Kelvin Mbanongun, who did not take the defendant’s plea for want of jurisdiction, ordered his remand in custody and adjourned the matter until January 26, 2024, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Godwin Ato, had informed the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Obagaji in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue to the State CID, Makurdi, on November 15.

Ato said that on November 13, one Usman Umoru, the uncle of the deceased, reported at the Obagaji Police Station that his 17-year-old nephew was missing.

The complainant reported that Ochoyoda went out as usual on November 8, with his Bajaj motorcycle but did not return.

He stated further that when his nephew failed to return home at his usual time, and could not be reached on phone, a search party consisting of colleagues was mobilised to search for him.

According to the prosecutor, the corpse of Ochoyoda was later found with bullet wounds on his chest and back at Okwutanobe/Okpajabi Road in Agatu Local Government Area.

Ato said that the defendant was arrested during police investigation for committing the crime and the Bajaj motorcycle belonging to the deceased was recovered from him.

He said that the offences contravened sections 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004 and 222 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue, 2004.