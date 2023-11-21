When I lost my virginity, I spoke to my mum about it — Doyin BBNaija + Video

Big Brother Naija reality star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply called Doyin, has said that she discussed with her mum when she lost her virginity.

The medical radiographer revealed this in an episode of The Honest Bunch podcast by Glitch Africa.

The 2022 housemate of the Big Brother Naija reality television show, titled: “Level Up,” said parents should create the room for their children to be able to discuss such issues with them.

Doyin, who was also a part of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Edition in 2023, said: “When I lost my virginity, I spoke with my mum about it.

READ ALSO:

Plateau Assembly gets new Speaker, deputy

NLC, TUC and unionism by hypocrisy, by Jude Ndukwe

Egbin Power holds medical outreach in host communities

“And I said: ‘Mummy, this thing did not feel this way and this way.’

“And we had a conversation.

“‘Okay, this is what you should do.

“‘Did you use a condom?’

“Parents need to create that kind of environment where their kids can open up to them.

“There is nothing I cannot say to my mum.

“I wasn’t enjoying sex for a while and I said it to my mum.”