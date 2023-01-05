Couple, six others nabbed for killing, dismembering mother of two

A couple: Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Salawa Oyenusi Ajalorun, have been arrested with six others for allegedly kidnapping, killing and dismembering a 26-year-old mother of two, Oyindamola Adeyemi.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Thursday.

According to Oyeyemi, the couple and the six others were arrested on January 4, 2023.

Others arrested with the Ajaloruns were Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh.

The suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State by one Omolara Ojo that Adeyemi, her neighbour, left home since the morning of December 28, 2022, but didn’t return and her phone has since then been switched off.

She reported the development on December 28, 2022.

But since it was not yet 24 hours that Adeyemi went missing, Ojo was advised to come back.

But the following day, while a team from Obalende Police Division were on routine patrol, the dismembered body of a lady was discovered by the road side and was taken to a mortuary.

Fortunately, the mortuary was a short distance from the house of the deceased.

As such, one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing person, called the attention of the deceased family to come and have a look at the headless body brought by the police.

On getting there, Ojo identified it as that of Adeyemi through the bra and underwear she had on since her head was already chopped off.

Having recognised the body, the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende Division, SP Murphy Salami, mobilised his crack detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun, an herbalist, in whose possession the deceased’s Itel phone was recovered.

He was promptly arrested.

A search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood, later discovered to be that of the deceased, was recovered.

His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele, in whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered.

They both made confessional statements which led to the arrest of other suspects who were buyers of different parts of the deceased’s body.

On interrogation, Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Lukman Oladele confessed that the deceased was lured to the house of Taiwo who happened to be her man friend.

But as soon as the victim entered, she was pinned down by both Taiwo Olutufese and Lukman Oladele and they subsequently strangled her to death.

After killing her, they cut off the head, legs and the two hands, which they sold to their standby buyers to be used for money making rituals.

According to them, the legs of the deceased were sold at the rate of N30,000, while the heart was sold for N50,000 to Akeem Bello, while the person who bought the head is still at large.

The suspects confessed further that the victim was the third person they have killed in such gruesome manner.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre S. Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.