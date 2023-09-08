Couple nabbed for starving five-year-old daughter following pastor’s order 

The Anambra State Government says it apprehended a couple who starved their five-year-old daughter over allegations of witchcraft.

Ify Obinabo, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, made the development known to newsmen on Thursday.

She said the couple were apprehended at Adazi-Ani, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Obinabo said she intervened in the case following reports from the Transition Committee Chairman of Anaocha LGA, Gerald Ozoh, and the State Coordinator of Ladies of Good Governance, Chinwe Uba.

While interrogating the couple in her office, the Commissioner said her primary assignment was to protect the rights of every child in the state and assured that she would not let the accused go free.

“The girl is receiving treatments at the hospital while her parents will be handed over to the police for further investigation,” she said.

On her part, the mother of the girl, Blessing Wosu, 23, from Akwa Ibom State, said she was obeying her pastor’s prophecy, which said her five-year-old daughter was a witch and did not deserve to live.

Wosu said: “It is our pastor who gave us a prophecy that she is a witch and does not deserve to live.

“We were told that she is responsible for her father’s downfall in business.

“I also make her sleep on a plank due to her constant pooing and peeing on her body.”

Meanwhile, the husband, Michael Wosu, 47, from Rivers State, denied having any knowledge of the ill treatment meted out on the child.