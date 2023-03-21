Corpse of unidentified driver found in Akure, Ondo 

The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the killing of a man, whose identity is yet to be established in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The Command’s Spokesperson SP. Olufumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the incident to newsmen Tuesday in Akure.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Oba-Ile police station and his men had visited the scene of the incident.

Odunlami-Omisanya said that the corpse had been checked and removed to the mortuary in the specialist hospital, Akure.

“Preliminary findings showed that the man was said to be a driver from Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo state,” he said

A source told newsmen that the corpse of the man was dumped and found around Benin motor park.

He said that the man must have been allegedly killed by suspected ritualists as some parts of his body were cut off.