Collapsed Lagos building that killed 80-year-old already listed for demolition — Lagos

The Lagos Government on Thursday said the partially-collapsed building at Oloto Street, Borno Way, Ebutte Metta had been captured as distressed and marked for demolition before its eventual collapse.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, made this known.

Olumide spoke when he inspected the old two-floor structure that partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday killing an 80-year-old woman.

A statement by Mukaila Sanusi, Spokesman for the Ministry, said the Commissioner sympathised with those affected by the collapse.

Olumide said that the building was part of those recently detected and captured as distressed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency during its routine monitoring earlier in the month.

He said that the agency had served statutory notices, including quit notice and seal order, and initiated the process to effect removal of the building.

The Commissioner said it was disheartening that the occupants of the building had refused to heed the notice issued by LASBCA to avert danger.

While directing LASBCA to immediately demolish the building, he urged residents of the state to always heed government notices and vacate any distressed building to protect lives and property.

READ ALSO:

Lone PDP member in Yobe Assembly defects to APC

Banks USSD debt rises to N200b as telcos threaten action

Gbajabiamila to deliver YABATECH convocation lecture as 254 bag distinction

Apart from claiming the life of an 80-year-old-woman, the collapse of the building also led to the displacement of seven families.

The Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Farinloye said the building had shown signs of distress for a very long time and finally collapsed partially on Thursday morning.

He said two households were fortunate to escape from the building shortly before the incident occurred at about 7:45am.

He said: “It was reported that the two storey building located at No 34, Oloto Street, off Borno way, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area with GPS coordinates: N6°28’42.09 – E3°23’11.09 had been showing signs of distress earlier.

“In order to prevent further threats to the residents of the neighbourhood, the officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency has commenced immediate and tactical demolitions of the remaining parts of the building.”