Gbajabiamila to deliver YABATECH convocation lecture as 254 bag distinction

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, will deliver the 2021/2022 convocation lecture of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos slated for November 21, 2023.

The Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, disclosed this at a pre-convocation news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the Rector, the theme of the lecture is: “Empowering Nigeria Youths in the present Day Economy.”

He added that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, would be the Chairman of the ceremony.

Abdul said arrangements had been concluded for the award of diplomas, certificates and prizes to 7,717 graduating students for the 2021/2022 session.

He disclosed that 254 of these students got distinction.

He said 1,893 others will be graduating in the Upper Credit division, 3,940 with Lower Credit, while 1,630 others are in the Pass grade category.

Abdul said the convocation, scheduled for November 17 to 23, 2023, would also feature conferment of fellowship of the college on three outstanding and truly deserving Nigerians.

He listed the awardees as Lady Christine Otedola; Comrade Hassan Sunmonu; and the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

According to the Rector, the justification for the conferment of the prestigious fellowship awards on these revered Nigerians centred on their respective accomplishments within and outside the country.

He said: “The forthcoming event is a journey of life, a formative period in the lives of students who graduate after tortuous academic rigours, witnessing this day deserves a robust celebration.

“In line with the tradition and mandate of the polytechnic education, fellowship awards are conferred on esteemed and exemplary Nigerians who have contributed immensely to national development.

“This is particularly so in the education and other sectors, including those who have distinguished themselves in their areas of endeavours.”

The Rector described Otedola, wife of a former Lagos State Governor, Michael Otedola, as an accomplished public servant and philanthropist, whose commitment to excellence and professionalism during her service years in the University of Lagos earned her the nickname: “Madam Efficiency.”

Abdul added: “With her support, her husband, late Michael Otedola, a former governor of Lagos State, donated the land where the college is situated in Odoragushin town, Epe.

“The family offered the land free of charge for the love of education and development of the youth.”

Abdul described Sunmonu as a worthy alumnus of YABATECH, adding that his dedication to labour activism and advocacy for workers’ rights had left a lasting impact on the country’s civil servants and private workers.

Speaking further, Abdul said Zulum had contributed to the development of youths, adding that his sound intellect and leadership pedigree were pillars and reflections of his noble achievements.

He said: “In education as a polytechnic rector and a university lecturer, he has contributed to the development of youths before venturing into politics.

“He has become a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration to Nigeria youths.”