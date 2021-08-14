Church leaders endorse Bible quiz reality television show

A number of church leaders on Saturday in Lagos endorsed the upcoming Bible Quiz Television Reality Show, saying it will assist in instilling morals in the Nigerian youth.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in the face of obvious growing decadence, a firm, Ekwe Nche Entertainment, on August 7 in Lagos unveiled a bible quiz reality show targeted at the youth.

The show will kick off on September 11.

The company reports that a N3 million star prize money, while the first runner-up will go home with N1.5 million, N1 million for the second runner-up and N100,000 each for seven finalists.

Church leaders, who spoke with NAN in separate interviews in Lagos, said the show was an idea which time has come.

Founder of Spoken Word Revival Ministry, Pastor Chris Nmaezie, said the measure would aid in curbing immorality among the youth.

Nmaezie, whose ministry focuses on youth renaissance and spiritual reform, said it would complement the efforts of the church.

He said: “Unlike other TV reality shows that focus on worldly things bible culture and teachings tailored through entertainment will be easily be internalised by younger ones as a way of life.

“With the increase in deviant and cruel crimes involving the youth, it is pertinent we change certain things in order to get different but conventionally acceptable results.”

Rev. Bartholomew Etuk, a Senior Evangelist with the Gate Builders Mission Outreach, said he was in support of the show, pointing out that gospel propagation could come in various means.

Etuk, whose organisation preaches the gospel to the Chinese community in Nigeria, urged that the show should be good news- oriented.

He said: “The management of the show should not dilute the message for any reason, to permeate the target audience.

“As a people we must find a way to refocus the mindset of our young ones away from things that do not glorify God. The undoing of the society that seems to be hurting us is keeping mute in the face of atrocities.”

Also speaking on the proposed show, Pastor Adeola Oyedeji of the Winners Chapel, said that it was a welcome development in Christendom.

Oyedeji, who expressed dismay on some television shows that lacked social redeeming values, commended the originators of the bible quiz show for their initiative.