4th Edition: Nine choirs jostle for N30m in Gbenga Daniel’s Choir Festival

The 4th edition of the Asiwaju of Remo Christians Choir Festival will take place on July 6, 2025 at 11am at the Abraham Tabernacle, Oba Erinfolami Road, GRA, Sagamu, Ogun State.

This was made known at a news briefing hosted by Senator Gbenga Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State, in his office in Maryland, Lagos State.

Speaking at the briefing, Daniel, the representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, emphasised the importance of the upcoming event, highlighting its continued growth and national appeal.

At the high table with him during the briefing were Dr. Opeyemi Adeyinka Asaolu (Festival Curator), Apagun Dotun Adeola Badru (Member, Board of Trustees), and Lilian Imoni (Marketing Consultant).

Originally part of Senator Daniel’s annual thanksgiving, the choir competition was separated four years ago to create a distinct platform celebrating musical excellence, festivity, and spiritual reflection.

Now a full-fledged standalone event, the choir festival has grown significantly, drawing national attention.

This year, nine choirs, selected through invitation and auditions, will compete for a share of the N30 million prize pool.

The winning choir will receive N5 million, second place will earn N3.5 million, and third place will be awarded N2.5 million, with additional consolation prizes for other participants.

Beyond the competing choirs, 25 observing choirs from across the country will be present to experience and learn from the event.

The host choir enjoys automatic qualification and has been instrumental in grooming young talents aged eight to 14, ensuring continuity in the culture of church music.

This year’s theme is: “With the Voice of Singing,” and the repertoire includes a hymn arranged in Ghanaian in tune style; a chant in C Major, by the late Kayode Oni, a legendary Nigerian organist and former personal organist to Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Senator Daniel expressed deep passion for the festival, attributing his musical inclination to his time as a choir boy at Baptist Boys’ High School, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He also reflected on his spiritual journey, recounting a time when he had to pastor the church due to the absence of a clergy, and shared the honour he feels following in the footsteps of Chief Obafemi Awolowo as the Asiwaju of Remo Christians.

The event is powered by notable sponsors, including Parallex Bank, Greenwich Trust, Adron Homes and Properties, and Veritas Glanvills Pensions.

With increased support and meticulous planning, this edition is poised to be the most impactful yet.

The 4th Asiwaju of Remo Christians Choir Festival promises a blend of excellence, culture, and spiritual upliftment, a celebration that echoes far beyond the walls of the Tabernacle.

