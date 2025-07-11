2026 Hajj: NAHCON calls for early payment for seats

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has called on intending pilgrims for the 1447AH/2026 Hajj to begin early payment for their Hajj seats.

NAHCON’s Commissioner for Planning, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services, Prof. Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal, made the call on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, shortly after his return from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yagawal explained that early preparation and payment help secure more comfortable and closer accommodation to the holy sites.

According to him, starting Hajj arrangements on time would help Nigerian pilgrims to get better services with ease and without stress, revealing that some countries have already completed payments for their pilgrims’ seats to secure quality and convenient services close to the places of worship.

Against this background, Yagawal advised intending pilgrims from Nigeria to begin their preparations now in order to enjoy a smooth and rewarding spiritual journey.

He described this (2025) year’s Hajj operation as one of the most organised and successful in recent years, expressing the hope that next year’s pilgrimage will surpass it.

The Eagle Online reports that NAHCON announced the end of the return airlift of the Nigerian pilgrims on July 2, 2025.

