Primate Ayodele releases 31st edition of his prophecy book

Renowned prophet and Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released the much anticipated 31st edition of his annual prophecy book, titled: “Warnings To The Nations,” on Saturday at his Lagos church.

The book, which always contains prophetic revelations to nations across the world, is a 222-page publication that highlights some global topical issues.

The revelations include Nigeria’s 2027 election polls, Tinubu’s government and re-election, opposition coalition, Third World War, Israel-Iran conflict, warnings to organisations in different sectors, including education, aviation, maritime, sports, media, science and technology, and banking.

It also included warning to significant individuals like Tony Elumelu, Femi Otedola, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Saheed Osupa, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Yemi Shodimu, Vin Diesel, Tobi Bakre, Lateef Adedimeji, Davido, Burna Boy, Rema, John Boyega, Jude Bellingham, Vini Junior, Xabi Alonso, Virgil Van Dijk, and several others.

On Israel-Iran conflicts, Primate Ayodele revealed that the ceasefire will be temporary as both countries will still launch further attacks on each other

He said: “I foresee the war will still repeat itself because they have not done the right thing. Iran will still continue with their nuclear project. Israel will still fight in Ramallah even as I foresee series of attacks in the West Bank as a result of serious conflicts. There will be terrible attacks in Gaza.”

Primate Ayodele also foresees the various policies and developments that will unfold within and between the United States of America and other parts of the world under President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the US under President Trump, the prophet said: “Donald Trump and the global business community will be at loggerhead. I foresee that businessmen globally will not be at peace with some of his policies. Most of them will fail or refuse to abide with the cruel economic and business policies.

“The Donald Trump Executive Order on Immigration, the Economy and Human Rights will be seriously criticized. I foresee that Donald Trump will stand firmly and strongly to trouble the foreigners in the country. He will do and undo so many things so as to frustrate them and this will affect a lot of schools and Institutions in the United States.

“Of course, Trump will frustrate lots of people wishing to come into the United States of America even as open criticisms will become the order of the day everywhere. I foresee there will be police brutality in the country. Donald Trump will bring to and institutionalize insecurity in America. I foresee something of such will come up. I foresee an America soldier will be kidnapped.

“I foresee the value of Stocks in the American Stock Market will be fluctuating. Manufacturing and goods production companies in the United States will become unstable.

“The USA will record losses on tax returns and this will cause problem on their trade and commercial activities. The rate and ratio of employment and unemployment will be fluctuating in the USA. I foresee agricultural productions will have lots of problems. The commercial agricultural farmers will protest because of what they will be experiencing.”

On US and world leaders, Ayodele said: “I foresee the policy thrust of Donald Trump’s government will cause so much crisis globally. He will make wrong decisions and will step on toes and global leaders will checkmate this in terms of the tariff law that will be imposed on countries.

“I foresee many countries will be scared; many countries will be disappointed in Donald Trump and his economic policies. I foresee he will threaten some presidents. He will want to suppress their powers and hijacking their resources directly and indirectly.

“The United States will dampen the morale of some businessmen and some countries.

“To a large extent the immigration and economic policies of the Donald Trump government will enslave some countries. The American policy in relation to China will not get the desired results because Donald Trump will bite more than he can chew.”

On the US and Africa, Primate Ayodele said: “I foresee the USA will want to change so many of its policies towards Africa. The USA will want to empower and enrich itself by taking over some of the Rights of the Africans indirectly.

“I foresee the USA will adopt certain policies that will subject some African countries to the whims and caprices of the USA. I foresee the USA will change so many things regarding its relations with continental Africa in such a way that many African countries will not want to be close to the Yankees.”

On Nigeria’s 2027 election, Primate Ayodele noted that it will be characterised with lot of rigging, violent attacks, and bloodbaths like never before, even as the Independent National Electoral Commission will unveil new measures and procedures in place.

He said: “I foresee people will come up with different ideas on how the election 2027 should be conducted. People will voice out their aversion for all forms of rigging methods.

“I foresee a lot of procedures will be put in place by the INEC on the different processes that guide the conduct of the polls. There will be rigging in another dimension, violent attacks, bloodbaths and other evils that will surround and characterize the 2027 elections.

“In as much as the present powers that be will want to come back, people will stand against it. I foresee attacks and killing of INEC official is imminent. Let us commit all these negative manifestations into prayer for divine intervention.

“The spirit of God says Opposition will be difficult. Tinubu will defeat the Opposition if only he will listen. Otherwise, he will be defeated. The Spirit of God says it is not yet time for the South-East (The Igbo Nation) to assume the Presidency of Nigeria.

“The spirit of God says there will be a lot of tension and agitations in the Coalition-Party, the APC, PDP, APGA and the Labour Party.

“The Spirit of God says the PDP will be in total disarray as the ruling party will indirectly be controlling the machinery of the PDP.

“Kaduna, Kano, Benue, Katsina, Kogi, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Ogun and Oyo; all these places need to be given serious attention. I foresee the Abia State governor will decamp to another party.

“I foresee many things will happen towards the election in 2027 with intent to rubbish the Tinubu government. Tinubu has not seen anything yet as the government will experience the unexpected.”

On Tinubu’s re-election as president, the prophet noted that the possibility of his return will be based on his careful and strategic decisions to watch out for people that surround him and as well tackle the issues of economic hardship and insecurity bedeviling the country.

He added: “I foresee 60% of the youths will not support his government and his re-election bid. The youths will go gaga. 55% of the women will support him for his re-election. 45% of the men will support him, 49% of the poor people will support.

“Among the Elites 42% will support him. However, for the Civil Servants 48% -49% will support him. The Artisans 49.5% will support him. I foresee that in the Union of Market women 41% will support him. The teacher, quite a lot will want to support him like 51%. The Religions leaders will be divided let say 42-43% will support him. In the Business world 43% will support him.

“For the re-election bid he must watch closely three things and there are three names to be watched if he did not work on all these areas, his second term bid will be a tough battle. The spirit of God says if the necessary things are put in place, he will win the election.

“I foresee the President is desperate to win at all costs. He will use all powers at his command to win either genuine or counterfeit.”

On the Senate, the prophet said: “I foresee that the Upper legislative Chamber will face so many accusations but must be careful against rowdy sessions. The Senate must pray not to lose anyone.

“The Lawmakers will be severally abused and will be accused wrongly for certain policy decisions that they will take. The Lawmakers in the Red Chambers need prayers to survive and excel.

“I foresee people will relegate and ridicule the efforts of the Senators because the masses of this country will expect much from them but they will not be able to live up to the billings.

“Some of the Senators will be treated with scorn even in their Senatorial districts. They will not be taken so seriously in their various states of origin. The Senators will be accused of selfishness on their emoluments and the monthly crazy basic salaries. However, they must take it easy so that the people will not violently go against their unfriendly Bills and laws.

“This national legislative body needs prayers and the guidance of the Lord. The House must be extremely careful not to lose any member. They will come up with controversial bills even as so many people will not like their stand on some policy matters.

“The leadership will be changed and let them be careful so that there will be no confrontation of any sort against the speaker.”

On personalities, Primate Ayodele warned several individuals that cut across the business and entertainment world in several nations including Nigeria.

Tony Elumelu: The prophet warned the billionaire businessman to avoid traveling across countries in helicopters to avert a recurrence of Herbert Wigwe’s death

Femi Otedola: The Primate said: “I foresee Femi Otedola will still bring changes to First Bank as the Bank will become one of the strongest banks in the country.”

Aliko Dangote: “Dangote Sugar Refinery: The spirit of God says the value of the Stock will change as they are going to face some problems. The sugar refinery of Dangote will be shut down due to technical reasons.

“DANGOTE CEMENT PLC: I foresee they will have several issues to contend with even as the company will embark on expansion. Dangote Cement will shake the cement market.

“I foresee they will improve in their productions. Their shares value will improve and the company must pray not to lose any Director. Let the management rebuke vandalization of the equipment of the company.

“DANGOTE REFINERY: “The company must be careful against explosions.”

Vin Diesel: “The spirit of God says this Hollywood star must be careful of personal issues that can derail the plans.”

John Boyega: “I foresee he must be very careful in his association with people so that his plans will not suffer setbacks.”

Lateef Adedimeji: “I foresee evil minded people will make moves to prevent him from major contracts. He must be watchful on this and fight for his Rights”

Davido: “I foresee he will release an album that will go viral in acceptability. He will win some international Awards and global contracts that will earn him success and he will become more successful than before. He needs to be careful and prayerful and get closer to God. Let him pray for more good news and must be careful and watchful of traitors and betrayal.”

Burna Boy: “I foresee he needs prayers so that he will not be implicated. He must be careful so as not to run foul of the law. Burna Boy must be careful of fire outbreaks.”

Rema: “I foresee he will be involved in a very big project but the result will not go as expected. He will mismanage opportunities and will not take advice.”

Tems: “She must pray so that her contract will not fail and must be careful so that they will not ridicule or dent her image.”

Toyin Abraham: “The spirit of God says she must be careful so that her efforts will not be in vain and must be careful so that they will not implicate her.”

On the sports scene, Primate Ayodele warned notable players, clubs, national teams and coaches in the newly released Warnings To The Nations.

More so, aside from the aforementioned prophecies contained in WTN 2025, every country, province, state, local government, president and governor around the world was included in these warnings.

