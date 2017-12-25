Christmas: FCT Minister tasks Christians on unity, peace

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Monday enjoined residents in the Territory to use the Christmas period to reflect and rededicate themselves to the virtues of love, unity and peace.

The minister, who was quoted by his Chief Press Secretary, Cosmas Uzodinma, as saying this in Abuja, also described these virtues as the recurrent themes of the message of Jesus Christ.

He said: “On behalf of the Administration of the Federal Capital Territory, it is my pleasure to wish all FCT citizens, especially the Christian faithful a merry Christmas.”

The minister urged all residents to be security conscious and to report all suspicious movements to the nearest security agencies for prompt action.

He, however, assured residents that the Administration would continue to work in concert with the security agencies to guarantee safety of lives and property in the FCT.

Bello also used the occasion to thank FCT residents for their prayers as well as their sacrifices towards the development of the Territory in particular and Nigeria in general.

He appealed to residents to join hands with the Administration to make Abuja the city of unity and a haven of peace as was conceived by the founding fathers.