Uber announces new features to further enhance driver experience on the platform

Uber, the E-hailing company operating in Nigeria, has announced a number of features designed to enhance the driver experience on the platform.

Country Manager, Uber, Nigeria, Tope Akinwunmi, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “Uber is introducing Flex Pay, which enables drivers across the country to access their earnings more frequently through their mobile wallets.

“Rather than receiving their earnings once a week, drivers will now be able to opt in to receive their earnings every day, enabling them to meet their personal obligations in a more timely manner.”

“In addition, Uber is announcing Upfront Destination and Upfront Fares, which give drivers more visibility over the destination of a trip request and the expected fare, respectively.

“These details will help drivers decide whether to accept a trip request. Upfront Destination and Fares help drivers see how much they will make and where they will be going before they opt to accept a request.

“The amount drivers see upfront is calculated using several factors, including base fares, estimated trip length and duration, pickup distance, and surge pricing. Both these features have been rolled out to drivers across all products nationwide,” the statement added.

Speaking on the new features, Akinwunmi in the statement, said, “Earners are at the heart of our business and we have a comprehensive approach to taking their feedback on board.

“This leads us to constantly innovate to develop solutions that enhance their experience while operating on the platform.

“We are therefore pleased to roll out these new features that will give drivers improved choice over the trips they opt to take daily on the platform.”

According to Akinwunmi, “Since Uber arrived in Nigeria in 2014, the company has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing drivers who operate independently on the platform with sustainable earning opportunities and has significantly invested in key safety measures.

“Safety is a critical matter for Uber, leading the company to prioritise new ways to enhance safety for riders and drivers.

“The company has added several safety features to its platform, including Audio Recording, Real-Time ID checks, Rider Verification, and an in-app Emergency Button.

“Uber remains committed to supporting the drivers who operate on the App, enhancing safety measures, and fostering an environment where excellence thrives,” Akinwumi concludes.

The statement continued that, “Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 1 billion trips later across Africa, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

“Uber is available in over 60 cities in Sub-Saharan Africa. South Africa (Cape Town, Durban, Joburg, Pretoria, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), East London, Polokwane, Cape West Coast, Worcester, Emalahleni / Middelburg, Garden Route, Rustenburg, Potchefstroom, Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), Newcastle, Mthatha, Thohoyandou, Upington, Margate, Richards Bay, Welkom, Phuthaditjhaba, Erme lo, Queenstown), Kenya ( Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret, Naivasha), Nigeria (Lagos, Abuja, Benin City, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Enugu, Uyo, Kano, Owerri and Akure), Uganda (Kampala), Ghana (Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Tamale and Sunyani) and Ivory Coast (Abidjan). Overall, the Uber network is available in over 10 000 cities in over 65 countries. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7, or register for Uber at www.uber.com/go.”