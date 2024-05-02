Military court martials 12 personnel over Tudun Biri bombing incident  – DHQ

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, says 12 personnel of the Nigerian Army are facing a court martial in respect of the bombing incident at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State.

Buba made this known while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja on the operations of the Armed Forces.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that 85 civilians were on December 3, 2023, mistakenly killed in military drone attacks in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Buba said that the military would punish personnel found culpable in the December 3 incident, adding that investigation was conducted and concluded with a resolve to ensure that the personnel involved were brought to book and justice served for the victims.

Also Read:

“The military has conducted a painstaking investigation into the incident and has initiated disciplinary action against those culpable.

“Accordingly, the affected personnel are to face a court martial for acts of omission or commission with respect to the incident.

“I am however constrained not to speak much about the incident as it would be adjudged as prejudicial being a case before court martial.

“The military will take extra precautions in the future to ensure that non combatants are safe,” he said.