Police arraign man, 39, for allegedly stealing cable wire at UCH

The police on Thursday, arraigned one Sakiru Abass, 39, in a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, Ibadan over alleged stealing of cable wire worth N400, 000 at the University College Hospital.

Abass, whose address was not provided, was charged with theft, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on April 29, at UCH Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendant stole the electricity cable wire without the consent of the hospital.

He said the defendant committed an offence contrary to Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Court’s President, Moji Aworemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400, 000 and one reliable surety in like sum.

She thereafter adjourned the case until May 23 for hearing.