Police arraign man, 27, for allegedly stealing phone

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday arraigned a 27-year-old man, Medoye Abayomi, in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged house breaking and theft.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is facing two counts of house breaking and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Clément Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 5, at about 10.00pm at Kilometre 20, Badagry Expressway, Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendant allegedly broke into the house of one Reuben Ochei with intent to commit a felony.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant stole one Infinix Smart 6 phone valued at N100,000 and other valuables yet to be estimated, among other property of the complainant.

He said the offences contravened Sections 308 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, T. A Popoola, granted the defendant bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 21 for mention.