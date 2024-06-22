Cholera: Death toll in Lagos increases

The death toll from the outbreak of cholera in Lagos has further increased.

At the last count, the Lagos State Government announced an increase in cases from 15 to 21 in the cholera cases.

Confirming the latest figures, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said as of June 19, 2024, there were 24 recorded deaths.

Abayomi said: “The situation report indicates 417 suspected cases, 35 confirmed cases, and 24 recorded deaths.”

The Commissioner also revealed the distribution of cases among the 20 local government areas in the state with a graph.

Abayomi said: “The graphs depict the distribution of cases across the 20 LGAs and the trend of suspected cases.

“Let’s adhere strictly to personal and environmental hygiene.”

He said the cases were reported from the Agege, Badagry, Ikeja, Mushin, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Epe, Ikorodu, Ojo, Alimosho, and Eti-Osa areas of the state.

Others he mentioned included Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Shomolu, Apapa, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos Mainland, and Surulere.