All these things don’t matter in heaven, DJ Cuppy regrets over luxury shoes

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and philanthropist, DJ Cuppy, has sparked reactions online after sharing a heartfelt reflection about materialism and her changing perspective on luxury.

In a candid social media post, Cuppy expressed regret over owning an overwhelming number of designer shoes, admitting that her past obsession with material things now feels “insane.”



“This is just my London collection,” she revealed, showing off a vast array of high-end footwear.

“I still have more shoes in Lagos and Dubai… it’s crazy. But guess what? All this doesn’t matter in Heaven, and you can’t carry them to your grave.”



The billionaire heiress went on to say that she no longer values these possessions as she once did.

“I’m not materialistic like I used to be. The amount of shoes or material things you have doesn’t make you a better person,” she wrote.

