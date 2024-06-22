Fubara replaces pro-Wike Chairman of Rivers Traditional Council

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sacked the chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and paramount ruler of Emohua Local Government Area, Eze Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse.

He announced the development at a meeting he held with the members of the council in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Fubara accused Awuse of opposing his administration, suggesting his loyalty to his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He said he did this by not putting his (governor) picture and that of his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, on the 2024 calendar of the council.

He then announced the Paramount Ruler of the Apara Kingdom, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, as the new Chairman of the council.

Fubara said: “I want the council to live up to its responsibility.

“From my observation, the council is moribund.

“So, I can feel that the council, for a while now, has been very inactive.

“I am not talking about other things that have been happening.

“But I feel there are responsibilities of the chairman, and so far, I have not felt it and you can also attest to that, that you are not seeing the leadership that you expect.

“I would like to draw your attention to a special insult that was meted to this government.

Also Read:

“The council produced a calendar for the year 2024, and the governor’s picture, and the Deputy Governor’s picture were not in the calendar.

“I want to ask you: Does it show any sign that the leadership is working with this government?

“Does it show that your chairman is working with this government?

“So, I have decided today, we have to move forward.

“By the special grace of God, the administrative life-span of the chairman is one year, which is renewable.

“So, at this particular time, I have to say that with the power vested on me, I announce that the tenure of Chief Sergeant Awuse has been terminated.”