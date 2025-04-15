MAPOLY Muslim Alumni mourns ex-Mass Communication Department Head’s death

The National Executive Council and entire members of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni have mourned the passing of a one-time Head, Department of Mass Communication and Director of School of Communication and Humanity, Alhaji Is-haq Taiwo Otunba.

This was contained in press statement, signed by Ismael Ayinla, of the Media and Publicity Committee, on behalf of MAPAMA National President, Prince Taofeek Oyeniyi, on Sunday.

The statement described late Otunba as one of the finest teachers and a devout Muslim, during his time in the MAPOLY community.

“As we mourn the loss of Alhaji Is-Haq Taiwo Otunba, we take a moment to reflect on his remarkable life, achievements, and contributions to the field of communication both within and outside the four walls of the lecture room. Beyond being a teacher, he was a cerebral administrator cum manager, he displayed this when he superintended over the affairs of the department of Mass communication; his managerial acumen in crisis management was topnotch.

“He was the Staff Editorial Adviser of An-Nur, the publication of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) MAPOLY chapter for years, advising and guiding the editorial teams yearly for better productions, both in content and output. He did all these with sweat and financial commitment from his personal pocket!

“His legacy will continue to inspire and impact us in the days ahead as it did while we were under his tutelage, He was reputed for his frequent use of many American lexicons and slangs, such as: “gonna” and “wanna” to his students’ delight, many of who gladly embraced the standard especially, in the area of communication and social etiquettes,” the statement recalled.

The statement also established that many students of Mass Communication have attested to the fact that Otunba’s American accent was one of his legacies and their ‘take home’ from him, adding that his commitment to academic excellence and student development earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and students.

To his end, MAPAMA President commiserated with the Otunba’s family of Owu, Abeokuta, Muslim community, staff and students of MAPOLY, where he worked, till he retired, as well as his colleagues and friends.

MAPAMA restated: “His contributions to the academic community will be deeply missed, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. May the family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time find solace in the knowledge that his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched”.

The organization prayed Allah to enlarge and illuminate his grave, forgive his shortcomings and grant him the best of paradise.

Similarly, it prayed that his family and the loved ones will find comfort in the memories of his remarkable life.

The late academic died last Friday, April 11, 2025. He has since been buried the same day, in Abeokuta, according to the Islamic rites.

