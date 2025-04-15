Lagos LG Poll: Protest erupts at APC stakeholders meeting

The stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, Lagos State ended in chaos on Monday over alleged imposition of a chairmanship candidate in the upcoming local government election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the meeting began peacefully at 7, Ijaoye Street at 4pm before aggrieved members stormed the venue.

Protesters chanted: Ole! (thief); and We can’t take it.

They accused the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, of imposing a candidate from Agege on Ojokoro residents.

Other chants included: Who knows Sanusi?; Obasa can’t control us from Agege; and We won’t allow a stranger rule us here.

Speaking after the disruption, one of the protesters, Olusegun Akinoso-Olawaye, said the meeting aimed to ratify an imposed candidate with no ties to the council.

Akinoso-Olawaye stressed that a chairmanship aspirant must reside in Ojokoro, have worked for the party, and actively participated in council politics.

He warned that imposing an outsider with no electoral history in Ojokoro would have negative consequences.

He said: “We are here to reject imposition.

“All aspirants deserve a fair contest to prove their political relevance.”

Akinoso-Olawaye noted there are at least 18 aspirants for the chairmanship, all of whom had supporters present at the protest.

Bola Ojetayo, another protest leader, lamented that party leaders often prioritise personal interests over the will of the people.

She said the protest aimed to prevent the installation of an unfamiliar figure as the next council chairman.

Ojetayo said: “We must not sell our seats to outsiders.

“A stranger cannot come and lead us in our own home.

“Leaders can’t sit elsewhere and decide for us.

“Someone in Agege shouldn’t determine Ojokoro’s leadership.”

In response, James Owolabi, a former House of Representatives member and APC stalwart in Ojokoro, urged the protesters to remain peaceful and avoid violence.

Owolabi, who represented Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency, acknowledged the concerns and affirmed their right to protest within the party.

He said: “You have a voice in the party.

“Express yourselves peacefully without violence.”

Other APC leaders present included Jelili Oseni, council chairman; and Ipoola Omisore, a former Lagos State House of Assembly member.

Also in attendance were Alhaji Amosu Aminu, Chief Oriyomi Olaogun, and Akindele Aremu, among others.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has scheduled the local government elections for July 12, 2025.

