Chinese allegedly pushes female worker to death in Abia

A Chinese, Gz Zhen, has been accused of pushing a female employee, Ocheze Ogbonna, to death in Abia State.

The employee was reported to be a crane operator in the company of the Chinese, Inner Galaxy company, until her death.

Other employees in the company accused Zhen of having pushed Ogbonna from the crane she worked because he refused her amorous advances.

Two users of X alluded to this in their post on the death of the female employee.

@IgboHistory&facts wrote: “Ocheze Ogbonna, who works with Inner Galaxy Company in Umuahala-Obuzor, Abia state.

Also Read:

“Because she refused the sexual advances of her Chinese boss, he pushed her down from a crane where she works as an operator to her death.”

@PIDOMNIGERIA also said: “Miss Ocheze is a lively girl who was proud of her dignity in labour, by working as a crane operator at a Chinese company.

“Despite the stress, hustle and bustle of the job, Ocheze kept pushing.

“But her Chinese boss decided to murder her at work because she turned down his sexual advances towards her.”

The spokesperson of the Abia State Police Command, Maureen Chinaka, has confirmed the arrest of the Chinese over the death of Ogbonna.

Chinaka, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “We got a report alleging that Mr. GZ ZHEN, through his actions, led to the death of one of his staff members by the name of Vivian Ocheze Munachi.

“The suspect has been arrested while an investigation is ongoing.”