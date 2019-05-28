Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Monday assured of government’s continuous commitment to eradicate drug abuse and provide qualitative and functional education in the state.

He said that government would at the same time ensure that moral values were inculcated in children to better their future.

Umahi said this in his goodwill message to mark the 2019 Children’s Day Celebration in Abakaliki, with the theme: “Drug Abuse among Children: Addressing the Challenges.”

He said the theme of the celebration reflected the administration’s efforts and commitment towards ensuring brighter future of children and generations yet unborn.

He said: “No doubt children represent the essence of our future as a nation and state.

“This administration, through the office of my wife’s pet project in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, have been at the vanguard of engendering policies and programmes to better the life of the youngsters.

“The policies and programmes do not only enable our children thrive in safety and security, but optimally realising their potentials.”

The governor’s wife, Rachael Umahi, identified closeness to God as the only path way to succeed coupled with hard work.

“Become a responsible citizen, obey your parents, elders, teachers and constituted authorities for a better life,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Ogbuewu, while reflecting on the theme of the day, said child upbringing should be a collective venture.

Ogbuewu charged individuals, groups, authorities, caregivers and parents to rise up in condemning all forms of drug abuse among children, while they help to work out ways of addressing its challenges in the society.

She said: “I appeal that we show more interest in making the state drug abuse free, and I plead with government to direct primary and secondary schools teachers to instil dangers in drug abuse as part of health education.

“Abuse of drug and alcohol, intake of illicit substances have continued to be major health problem in the world today.

“We pledge our unalloyed commitment as a ministry to continue in caring and making sure that children in Ebonyi are safe from any type of abuse.”

She further advocated increase in the support for children’s rights, while she urged them to be obedient to their parents, elders and constituted authorities.

“There is need for us to increase our support on children’s rights by ensuring that they survive, protected and positively develop their potentials according to their capacities,” Ogbuewu said.

The newly elected House Leader, Ebonyi Children’s Parliament, Master Miracle Meniru, called on government at all levels to enforce policies that would control the trend of drug abuse.

Meniru also called for extra and continuous sensitisation during assembly periods to address the challenge.

“An impact will be made if the enlightenment would be inculcated every morning by our parents and in school assembly grounds.,” Meniru said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event featured match past and other side attractions from children.