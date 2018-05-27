Channels Kids Cup: Gov. Ahmed congratulates victorious Kwara kids

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, said the kids have once again shown his government’s investment and belief in the ability of its youth.

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has congratulated pupils of LGEA Central Primary School, Kaiama for winning the 10th Channels International Kids Cup on Sunday in Lagos.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, said the kids have once again shown his government’s investment and belief in the ability of its youth.

Governor Ahmed promised that his administration will continue to prioritise giving opportunity to the youth through sports and providing conducive environment for learning.

“We will continue to invest in sports development because the sector is good enough to create jobs for our teeming youth,” the governor said.

“Our triumph at the International tournament has shown the spirit of a true Kwaran, who will excel by all legal means possible. Ours is a place of opportunities,” he added.

The Governor promised to support the pupils so that others can learn from them the industrious nature of a Kwaran.

Kwara State defeated Osun State 3-1 in the final of the 10th Channels International Kids Cup decided on Sunday in Lagos.

It would be recalled that Kwara State kids from Burahanudeen LGEA Primary School, Ilorin were runners up in the 2017 edition of the tournament.