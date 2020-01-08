Manchester City took a huge step towards winning a third consecutive Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United in the first leg of their semi-final meeting at Old Trafford.

First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, along with an Andreas Pereira own goal, set City on their way to gaining revenge for last month’s derby defeat in the League.

Though Marcus Rashford’s late strike at least keeps the tie alive, it would be a huge surprise if Pep Guardiola’s men failed to reach their fourth final in five years from here.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was without the injured Harry Maguire, meaning a rare start for Phil Jones in defence, but the inclusion of David De Gea in a starting line-up in this competition for the first time since the 2017 final was evidence of the Norwegian sticking to his promise to field a strong side.

Guardiola did likewise, making eight changes after rotating for the FA Cup win over Port Vale, though interestingly both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were left on the bench as the visitors began without a recognised centre forward.

That proved no issue, as Bernardo opened the scoring on 17 minutes with a rocket arrowed into the top corner from the edge of the box: there were question marks over United’s passive approach to letting him cut in onto his favoured left-foot, but none about the goalkeeper, who wouldn’t have got to it with a week’s warning.

A shell-shocked United were soon two down as Bernardo turned provider, carving United apart with a wonderful pass that sent Mahrez clean through on goal and the Algerian made no mistake, rounding De Gea to score.

Before the half was out, United were exposed again on the counter-attack as, despite the best efforts of the covering Brandon Williams, the ball found its way to Kevin De Bruyne, who sent Jones into next week before seeing his shot cannon back off De Gea and in off the unfortunate Pereira.

City might have had more before the break had Raheem Sterling not seemed intent on keeping up his bizarre record of never having scored against United, first skewing wide at full stretch after one of those magical, low De Bruyne crosses, and then miskicking completely when presented with an easier chance by Mahrez.

Solskjaer’s half-time response was to send on Nemanja Matic in place of the ineffective Jesse Lingard, and the Serbian’s presence added some much-needed solidity to the United midfield.

The hosts improved without truly threatening Claudio Bravo’s goal, right up until the moment when Rashford struck on 70 minutes, slotting home from Mason Greenwood’s perfectly weighted pass to give the his side a lifeline to take to the Etihad.