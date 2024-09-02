Canadian police arrest Nigerian who vowed to kill others

The police in Toronto, Canada have arrested a Nigerian woman, Amaka Sonnberger, who threatened to kill her fellow Nigerians of Yoruba and Bini origins in Canada.

The police in Toronto said they received a call for a threatening incident on August 28, 2024 following the viral online post.

The post, which was from an online meeting on or about August 25, had Sonnberger threatening to poison to death people of Yoruba and Bini origins.

Information available to the media had it that the 46-year-old had been arrested and will appear in a Toronto court on Monday.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

It said anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

