Governor to newly-elected council chairmen, councillors: You will be held accountable

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has tasked the 13 newly-elected council chairmen and 171 councillors in the state to utilise the opportunity of the autonomy granted local governments by the Supreme Court to bring more developmental projects to their constituencies.

The governor threw the challenge at the new local government chairmen and councillors during their inauguration on Sunday.

Nwifuru urged them to promote the state government’s agenda of the “peoples chatter of need”.

He said: “Make sure you do things that will make our state beautiful.

“Don’t listen to gossip.

“Remember that we must protect our little resources for our people.

“On this note, your first job is to bring infrastructure in your area.

“There will be challenges, but I pray God will be with you.”

Nwifuru urged the newly sworn-in council chairmen to work closely with the traditional rulers and security agencies to ensure continued peace in their areas.

He added: “Do not forget the roles of the traditional rulers in community development.

“Hence, you need their support and as well give priority to the wellbeing of residents.

“Also, work cordially with your councillors to avoid unnecessary conflicts that can cripple your councils.”

Moses Nome, Chairman of Ezza-North Local Government Area, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the governor for his support and pledged to do their best to promote state government policies in order to move the state forward.

NAN reports that the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission declared the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the July 20 local council poll in the state.

Jossey Eze, chairperson of the commission, who announced this in Abakaliki, said the party won all the 13 chairmanship seats and 171 Ward councillors.

