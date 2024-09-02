Date for Enugu LG election sacrosanct – ENSIEC

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission says the September 21, 2024 date for local government election in Enugu State remains sacrosanct.

The Chairman of ENSIEC, Prof. Christian Ngwu, told newsmen on Sunday in Enugu that all arrangements had been concluded.

He said the planned hitch-free council poll into chairmanship and councillorship positions would hold as scheduled.

Ngwu said: “Those thinking that the September 21 date might be moved or rescheduled are not reasoning with the reality on ground.

“The commission is following its timetable and has the necessary financial support from the state government to ensure a resounding successful polls.”

He said that the commission had put in place a “watertight” arrangement for logistics.

The Chairman added: “ENSIEC is in touch with the security agencies and other organisations that will provide support services before, during and after the elections proper.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring proactive and adequate security for electoral materials, officials and the voters on the election day.

“We are collaborating with an organisation for a three-day train-the-trainers workshop for 50 major electoral officials, which include the Electoral Officers, the commission’s unit heads and other staff.

“Those trained in the workshop will soon train the ad-hoc electoral staff the commission had concluded arrangement to recruit at all council areas.”

Ngwu said that over 10 political parties had shown interest in participating in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election would be conducted for the 17 chairmanship and 260 ward councillor seats in Enugu State.

