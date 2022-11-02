CAN announces date, time, venue for National Prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria has directed its states and local chapters to hold national prayer for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria on Friday.

John Praise Daniel, Chairman, Local Organising Committee, National Prayer Day of the CAN, said this on Wednesday.

CAN said that the prayers were also to implore God’s help in preventing violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes in the forthcoming elections.

The statement said” “We consider this imperative in view of the fact that our nation is passing through very challenging times at the moment despite its abundant natural, human, and material resources.

“Nigeria is a vibrant and virile land that is full of colour, wealth and all that it would take to be one of the greatest nations on earth.

“Sadly, the country has not yet reached where it should be at the moment due to some inherent problems.”

It said Christian politicians, especially those vying for offices, all bloc, zonal, states and local chairmen, and all Church leaders should mobilise their members nationwide for the programme.

The statement said: “We urge all and sundry to join the solemn assembly, in order to usher the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all-round prosperity.

“May God use the programme to address the spiritual dimensions of the challenges plaguing the nation and frustrate every evil plan against the unity of the people.”

It said that the prayers in Abuja would hold at the National Christian Centre on Friday by 10am.





