Businessman docked for allegedly assaulting his landlord

A businessman, Smith Tosin, was on Wednesday, docked in a Kubwa Magistrates’ Court, in Abuja, for allegedly assaulting his landlord.

The Police charged Tosin of Hill top, Byazhin, Abuja with criminal force, assault and defamation of character.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, John Okpa told the court that the defendant dragged his landlord, Chuks Nwado’s shirt while at Liberty junction, Byazhin, Kubwa, Abuja on May 29.

Okpa alleged that the defendant did so without any provocation and called Nwado a thief in public.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 265 and 392 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Lilian Ibrahim, has pleaded with the court to grant the defendant bail citing Section 158,162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), and 36(5) of the 1999 constitution.

Ibrahim urged the court to exercise its discretion judiciously and judicially in the defendant’s favour by admitting him to bail.

Magistrate Oyepeju Mustapha admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mustapha said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, have sustainable means of livelihood and their addresses must be verified by the court’s registrar.

She adjourned the case until July 8, for hearing.