Bus-train accident: Lagos hospitals discharge 21 more patients

The Lagos State Ministry of Health says 21 survivors of the train-bus collision were discharged on Sunday from five state public health facilities after quality medical care and management.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the state Commissioner for Health, stated this in an update about the accident.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state on March 10 discharged 32 survivors involved in the accident from three state hospitals.

“Total number of patients on admission as of today March 12 are 43.

“There are 39 patients at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), two at General Hospital Odan-Lagos and another two at General Hospital, Gbagada.

“Total number of patients or passengers discharged are 53,” he said.

Abayomi disclosed that fatality figure from the accident remains six which include two at the site of accident and four at LASUTH during resuscitation.

NAN reports that a Lagos State Government staff bus carrying civil servants from Isolo to Alausa had a collision with a train at PWD Bus-Stop, along Agege Motor Road.

There were 85 passengers on board the bus and 17 persons associated with the accident, making 102 persons involved in the accident.

The victims of the accident which happened at 7.30 a.m. on March 9 were taken to LASUTH for treatment.

Survivors with varying degrees of injuries and life threatening conditions were admitted and treated at LASUTH.

Also, 25 patients with moderate injuries were later referred to four general hospitals in Lagos for further treatment and to decongest LASUTH.