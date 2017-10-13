Buhari re-appoints Orji as MD Sovereign Fund, appoints new DG for Law School

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Uchechi Orji as Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

This was contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday.

Orji was first appointed in October 2012 for an initial term of five years, renewable for another term of five years.

Adesina said that under Orji’s leadership, “the NSIA has made remarkable strides, and its assets now stand at over two billion dollars, which is invested in Nigerian Infrastructure, Economic Stabilisation and Future Generation Funds”.

He stated that in line with Section 16(2) of the NSIA Act, the National Economic Council had in July endorsed the renewal of Orji’s appointment, given his performance in the first term.

According to Adesina, President Buhari has also approved the nomination of Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School.

Chiroma will succeed Olanrewaju Onadeko, who is due for retirement.

He is a Professor of Law and currently the Deputy Director in charge of the Yola Campus of the Nigerian Law School.

He hails from Adamawa State.