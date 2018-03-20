Featured

Buhari meets former VP Sambo in Aso Rock

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting, which took place in the president’s office, lasted for less than an hour.

By The Eagle Online

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sambo, however, declined comment on the outcome of his meeting, saying that it was a private visit.
It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on February 2 2016, raided an office complex in Abuja belonging to Sambo.
The EFCC operatives carried out the raid in search of clues linking him to the 2.1 billion dollars arms scandal popularly referred to as Dasukigate.
Sambo served as Nigeria’s vice-president under former President, Goodluck Jonathan, between May 19, 2010 and May 29, 2015.


