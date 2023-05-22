Buhari congratulates outgoing CAN scribe, Joseph Bade Daramola

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated outgoing Secretary General of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Bade Daramola, for his service to God and humanity over a long period in leadership of the religious body.

President Buhari rejoiced with Daramola for the empathy, simplicity and humility he brought to various positions as Assistant Secretary General, Interim Secretary General and Secretary General, becoming the longest serving principal officer, for upward of eleven years.

The message was contained in a statement by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina and made available to newsmen on Monday.

He said, “As the National Executive Council of CAN celebrates the outgoing Secretary General, the President remains mindful and thankful for the maturity that placed national unity and peaceful co-existence above other interests, and the regular wise counsels.

“President Buhari joins Christian leaders and congregants in wishing Daramola well in future endeavours.”