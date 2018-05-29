Buhari celebrating his last Democracy Day as President – Secondus

According to the PDP National Chairman, through a statement from his media office, signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Nigerians are anxiously looking forward to the opportunity to dispense with the ruling All Progressives Congress and the President.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating his last Democracy Day as the country cannot afford him further if our democracy and the nation are to survive.

Secondus said in a Democracy Day prayer wish to Nigerians that never gain would a non-democrat be given access to power like Buhari to put the country in such jeopardy.

According to the PDP National Chairman, through a statement from his media office, signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Nigerians are anxiously looking forward to the opportunity to dispense with the ruling All Progressives Congress and the President.

The PDP boss said he was sympathizing with Nigerians for finding themselves in such horrible situation where a day they should be celebrating freedom and good governance they are instead burying their innocent ones and groaning in the avoidable hardship.

He charged Nigerians to take their destiny and swear never to pass the APC root again by collecting and properly using their PVCs to save democracy and indeed save Nigeria.

Secondus said: “If Democracy must survive in our country we must do away with APC and Nigerians are ready and willing to do just that because they cherish democracy as the best form of government.

“Going by their poor record of performance in the last 36 months, and the determination of Nigerians to put the country in the right footing, this is the last Democracy Day this President will mark

“Their agenda now is to intimidate, harass and scare opponents to create a Police state with the aim of turning the country into one party state but it must be resisted by Nigerians who passed similar road before and came out victorious.

“The next Democracy Day May, 29, 2019 which Nigerians and indeed all lovers of democracy are anxiously looking forward to would be the smooth transition from confusion and purposeless governance to real democracy which the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is returning to gift to the Nation.”

Secondus said that the democracy PDP established and nurtured for 16 years has been bacterized and grossly undermined by the intolerant and drifting APC administration in the last three years.

He called on the international community to show more than passing interest in the events leading to Nigeria’s general election in 2019 as the APC rigging strategy has already started through intimidation and harassment of political opponents across the country.