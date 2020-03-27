Brutality: Two DPOs, others under investigation

The Zamfara State Police Command has commenced investigation of an alleged manhandling of one Sule Dan Biyo of Magami Village in Gusau Local Government Area of the state by its operatives.

This followed a petition written by the victim’s brother, Sarkin Karma, through Ibrahim Ali of Ibrahim Ali Abubakar and Co. Chambers, Gusau, to the Commissioner, Zamfara State Police Command, Usman Nagogo, seeking redress and justice on the matter.

According to the petitioner, the victim was arrested by the Magami Divisional Police Officer following a request by the Central Police Station, Gusau.

Biyo was taken to Gusau after the arrest.

The petitioner in the document said his client was arrested after he had a quarrel with one Azza Buda, over Buda’s alleged role as an informant to bandits.

The lawyer said the case was reported by Buda’s sister, Ramatu Buda, in Magami.

He stated that the matter was moved to Gusau Central Police Station where the victim was allegedly tortured.

He said: “The police inflicted pains, sufferings, injuries and grievous bodily hurt through systematic beating, head banging, punching, kicking, striking with rifle butts, genital mutilation and jumping on the stomach.

“These acts resulted in the dysfunction of his body system putting him in a state of unconsciousness whereof the said DPO rushed him to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau for treatment under the Emergency Unit.”

The solicitor said when one Alhaji Babangida Magami followed the case at the Central Police Station, Gusau, he was also allegedly put behind bars even after Sule was taken to the hospital.

He added: “We therefore urge you to use your good office to investigate the above facts, order the release of Babangida Magami and call the DPO to order.

“Otherwise, we shall proceed in accordance with the instruction of our client to institute a legal action against the parties concerned particularly the police.”

Confirming the development, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the command had taken up the matter and it was now being thoroughly investigated.

Shehu said the officers in charge of Magami Division and Gusau Division as well as those mentioned in the petition would be questioned accordingly.

He said: “My Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Nagogo, is religiously following the instructions of IGP Mohammed Adamu for the police to be civil in its dealings.

“Our major concern now is for the victim to recover fully so that we can also hear his version of what happened before conclusions can be drawn.”