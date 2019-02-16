Two persons have died from attack on buses of the Independent National Electoral Commission conveying sensitive materials to Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Breaking: Two die as INEC buses with sensitive materials are burnt in Akwa Ibom

The incident happened on Saturday amid the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections by INEC.

The postponement was announced by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in the early hours of Saturday.

Available information on the incident in Akwa Ibom State were sketchy as at press time.