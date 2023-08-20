Breaking: Tinubu announces Minister-Designate for Niger Delta, reshuffles, renames others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement on Sunday, Ngelale said the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior and Marine and Blue Economy were also reshuffled.

While Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has been redeployed as the Minister of Interior

Hon. Sa’idu Alkali, according to Ngelale, is now the Minister of Transportation.

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil and Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations: Senator Heineken Lokpobiri is the Minister of State, Oil, for Petroleum Resources; Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Minister of State, Gas, for Petroleum Resources

Ngelale also said President Tinubu approved the renaming of the Federal Ministry of the Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of the Environment, adding that the changes take immediate effect.