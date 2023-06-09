Breaking: President Tinubu suspends CBN Governor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, from office with immediate effect.

Willie Bassey, Director in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced this in a statement.

In the statement on Friday night, Bassey said: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”