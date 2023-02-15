Breaking: President Buhari to address Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to make a national broadcast to Nigerians.

This was announced in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The address by President Buhari is coming on the heels of widespread protest over the scarcity of the Naira.

The statement by Adesina, late on Wednesday, said President Buhari will address the nation on Thursday at 7am.

The statement added: “Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”