One of the policemen injured by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria during a violent protest at the National Assembly, Sergeant Umar Abdulahi, is dead.

According to a report by The Nation, other policemen injured during the violence by the members of the group led by Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, are still undergoing treatment.

They include the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the National Assembly, who was said to have been stabbed in the arm.

Two others were said to have been shot by the rib and thigh.