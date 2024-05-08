Breaking: Oyo: DSS arrests ex-PMS Chairman, Auxiliary

A former Chairman of the Park Management System in Oyo State, Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila, has been arrested by the Department of State Services,

Alhaji Mukaila, popularly known as Auxiliary, was declared wanted last year by the Oyo State Police Command.

He was declared wanted over allegations of possession of firearms.

Available information in the early hours of Wednesday has it that Mukalia has been smoked out of his hiding place by operatives of the DSS.