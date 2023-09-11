Breaking: Nigeria’s first chartered accountant, Akintola Williams, is dead

Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Akintola Williams, is dead.

The older brother of Frederick Rotimi Williams (SAN), popularly known as FRA Williams, was said to have died in his Lagos home.

According to PUNCH Online, Williams died in the early hours of Monday.

Born in 1919, Williams studied accounting at the University of London and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1947.

He returned to Nigeria to set up his accounting firm, Akintola Williams & Co., now Deloitte & Touche, in 1952.

He was a founding member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and was president from 1963 to 1965.

He was also a member of the National Board of Accountants and Auditors.

ALSO READ :

Extra-judicial killings: Lawyer drags President, AGF to Appeal Court

Businesswoman docked for alleged N1. 5m visa fraud

More details on this news website.