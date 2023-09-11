Businesswoman docked for alleged N1. 5m visa fraud

A 37-year-old woman, Gloria Osuji, was on Monday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly swindling Rwandan visa seekers of N1.5 million.

The defendant, a business woman who resides in Ipaja, Lagos is charged with obtaining by false pretence and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Evelyn Ehieniua, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April at 50, Osoba St., Ipaja, Lagos.

Ehieniua said that the defendant obtained over N1.5 million from Festus Akinwumi , Esther Ayoola and Stephen Olusola on false pretence of securing a Rwanda visa for them.

ALSO READ;

Sales executive in court for allegedly stealing N545,500

Extra-judicial killings: Lawyer drags President, AGF to Appeal Court

New Season of the Chronicle of Ndike featuring Lateef Adedimeji, Shaggi, Layi, Ashmusy premieres on StarTimes-ON

The prosecutor said that all efforts made by the complainants to get the visa or their money back failed.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate M. A. Adegbaye admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegbaye adjourned the case until Sept. 28 for mention.