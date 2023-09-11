Sales executive in court for allegedly stealing N545,500

The Police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a 35-year-old woman, Tolulope Olatunji, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N545,500 from a POS machine.

The defendant, a sales executive, who resides at 34/36 Olatunji St., Ojota, Lagos is facing trial bordering on fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between March and April at Shop 13, Plot 7, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant went to service a POS machine belonging to her employer, Helpline Telecom Nigeria Ltd and in the process, she diverted the sum of N545,500 into another account.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287 and 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, M. F Onamusi, granted the defendant bail to the tune of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for mention.