New Season of the Chronicle of Ndike featuring Lateef Adedimeji, Shaggi, Layi, Ashmusy premieres on StarTimes-ON

If you are ready to laugh your lungs out, then you need to check out the new season of comedy skit by Lateef Adedimeji, the actor who slays the Igbotic-Yoruba accent like no other.

The latest release of skit, called THE CHRONICLES OF NDIKE, streams exclusively on the StarTimes-ON mobile app.

Download app here: https://app.adjust.com/vu8akat

The skit stars some of the funniest comedians in the game, such as Mr. Macaroni, Erekere, Officer Woos, Isbae U and Ashmusy. This combo will crack viewers up with their hilarious antics and expressions.

The skit follows the adventures of Ndike, a rich but stingy and corny Onitsha prince who loves to outsmart people. He always gets into trouble with his housekeepers, friends and even with his beloved wife, Obim. He also has a knack for creating awkward and funny situations that will make you roll on the floor.

The skit is full of witty dialogue, crazy scenarios and epic comedy. “You will not be able to stop laughing as you watch Ndike and his crew go through their daily drama. This is the perfect comedy skit to spice up your mood and make your day,” Lateef Adedimeji said on the debut of the comedy skits with over 20 episodes.

Don’t miss this comedy masterpiece by Lateef Adedimeji. Download the StarTimes-ON mobile app and watch THE CHRONICLES OF NDIKE now.