Nigeria on Thursday announced fresh 35 Coronavirus Disease cases in the country.

The announcement was made by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State accounted for 19 of the fresh 35 cases; Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, nine; Kano State, five; and two in Oyo State.

The latest addition brought the number of cases in Nigeria to 442, with 152 discharged and 13 deaths.