Breaking News: Gani Adams becomes Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland

The National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, has emerged as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

The information on the development was contained in a letter sent to Adams by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Sunday.

Since the death of business mogul and winner of the annulled 1992 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, Yorubaland has not had another Aare Ona Kakanfo.

Adams, from Arigidi Akoko in Ondo State, is the Convener of Oodua Progressive Union, Founder of Gani Adams Foundation, Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation and Chairman/CEO of Donyx Global Concept.