Who emerges Aaare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland is Alaafin’s decision – Gani Adams

Gani-Adams-e1493193526124.jpg
Adams said this on Monday during the 24th anniversary celebration of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, won by the late Bashorun MKO Abiola

The National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, has said the decision on who becomes the next Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland rests solely with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Adams said this on Monday during the 24th anniversary celebration of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, won by the late Bashorun MKO Abiola.

Adams, who was reacting to the several statements made by speakers at the occasion backing his emergence as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, a position that was last occupied by Abiola, said inasmuch as he valued the calls, the decision lies with Oba Adeyemi.

He said the Alaafin should be allowed to take his decision.

He, however, said if he eventually emerges as the Aare Ona Kakanfo, he would not use it to fight for the declaration of Oduduwa Republic as being championed by some.

He said he would rather use it to further propagate the need for the restructuring of the country.

Adams said: “Will use Aare Ona Kakanfo position to fight for unity of Nigeria.

“It will not be to fight for Oduduwa Republic.

“But all depends on the Alaafin.

“I don’t have it in my plan to fight for Oduduwa Republic, but for restructuring.”


