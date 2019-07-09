The National Assembly entrance is under lock at Shiites protesters invaded the premises.

The protesters, who came in their hundreds, allegedly exchanged gunshots with policemen.

As at press time, two policemen and one Federal Road Safety Corps operative have sustained injuries.

The injured security agents are currently at the National Assembly clinic.

As at the time of filing this report there is no going or coming out of the National Assembly as the security officials are on standby to counter the protesters.